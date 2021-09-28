Star Wars, Back To The Future and Gladiator memorabilia head for auction

Star Wars memorabilia

More than 1,000 pieces of film and TV memorabilia worth an estimated £5.5 million are due to go under the hammer.

Russell Crowe’s helmet from Gladiator and a signed hoverboard from Back To The Future Part II are among the lots that will feature in the Prop Store’s three-day online auction in November.

The highest-valued item is a light-up X-wing filming miniature from 1983’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, which it is estimated will sell for between £200,000 and £300,000.

A Star Wars light-up X-wing filming miniature is among the lots (Andrew Matthews/PA)

From the same film, a Stormtrooper helmet is expected to sell for between £100,000 and £150,000.

Also featured is a lenticular Mattel hoverboard from Back to the Future Part II signed by Michael J Fox, who played Marty McFly in the film trilogy.

A full-size T-800 endoskeleton from Terminator 2: Judgement Day has been valued at between £60,000 and £80,000.

A lenticular Mattel hoverboard from Back to the Future Part II is up for sale (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A suit worn by Sir Sean Connery as James Bond in You Only Live Twice and a shirt worn by Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard in Blade Runner will also go under the hammer – with both expected to sell for more than £40,000.

Maximus Decimus Meridius’ helmet from Sir Ridley Scott’s 2000 film Gladiator, worn by Crowe, also features among the lots.

It could sell for between £30,000 and £50,000.

Russell Crowe’s helmet from Gladiator could sell for up to £50,000 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Stephen Lane, Prop Store chief executive, said: “After our second hugely successful Los Angeles Entertainment Memorabilia live auction in the summer making over £5.1 million, Prop Store is back again, bigger and better than ever with a superb collection of over 1,000 lots up for sale.”

A preview will take place at the Prop Store office facility in Hertfordshire between October 12 and November 11 with more than 120 lots.