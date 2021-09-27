Police name boy, 12, who died in ski centre incident

Louis Watkiss

Police have named a 12-year-old boy who died in an incident at an indoor ski and snowboarding centre.

Louis Watkiss, of Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands died after being seriously injured at the SnowDome in Tamworth, on Friday evening, Staffordshire Police said.

Releasing a photograph of the youngster, the force said in a statement: “Police were called at 6.40pm on September 24 to reports that a child had been seriously injured at the SnowDome.

“Officers attended the location, along with ambulance crews.

“Sadly, Louis, died of his injuries shortly afterwards.”

The force added: “Louis’s family are being supported by specially-trained officers.

“We would ask everyone to respect the family’s right to grieve in private during this extremely difficult time.

“Staffordshire Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances with support from the Health and Safety Executive.”

Visitors to the ski centre’s website on Monday were being told the site remained closed to the public for now.

A statement from the centre’s operators released over the weekend and published online said: “The SnowDome is to remain temporarily closed following the tragic death of a child on Friday evening.

“The directors and staff are deeply shocked by what happened, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this terrible time.”