Man admits stalking Loose Women’s Denise Welch

A man has pleaded guilty to stalking Loose Women star Denise Welch.

Toraq Wyngard, 53, was due to stand trial on Monday but changed his pleas to guilty, a spokesman for Chester Crown Court said.

He admitted stalking the Hollyoaks actress as well as charges of arson, possession of a bladed article and damaging property.

Toraq Wyngard pleaded guilty to stalking Denise Welch at Chester Crown Court on Monday (Peter Byrne/PA)

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said Wyngard, of Cannon Street in Salford, Greater Manchester, was charged with stalking Welch between September 18 last year and February 11.

He set fire to a skip on the driveway of her Cheshire home on September 19 last year, police said.

The court spokesman said Wyngard was due to be sentenced on October 26.