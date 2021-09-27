Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Covid booster jab

Here is Monday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to September 23, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (September 24-27) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 299 (79%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 78 (21%) have seen a fall.

Kettering in Northamptonshire has the highest rate of all, with 981 new cases in the seven days to September 23 – the equivalent of 959.8 per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 488.2 in the seven days to September 16.

Neath Port Talbot in Wales has the second highest rate, up from 833.2 to 914.2, with 1,320 new cases.

Rhondda Cynon Taf in Wales has the third highest rate, up from 657.8 to 872.8, with 2,111 new cases.

West Dunbartonshire has the highest rate in Scotland (689.4) and Mid Ulster has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (512.2).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Kettering (up from 488.2 to 959.8)

Stafford (391.0 to 723.9)

Melton (305.5 to 593.5)

North Lincolnshire (343.3 to 625.8)

Rugby (466.3 to 721.2)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on September 27 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 23; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 23; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 16; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 16.