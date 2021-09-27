Demand for petrol should ease in ‘coming days’, says industry

A sign on fuel pumps showing no fuel available at a BP petrol station in Grangemouth.

Demand for petrol should return to normal levels in “the coming days”, the fuel industry has said as ministers again appealed to motorists to stop “panic buying”.

In a joint statement, leading suppliers, including BP, Esso and Shell, said that with many cars now carrying more petrol than usual, pressure on filling stations should start to ease.

Earlier Boris Johnson drew back from implementing plans to send in troops to deliver fuel to the forecourts as Downing Street insisted there were “ample” supplies.

In their joint statement, issued by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, the industry urged drivers to return to normal buying patterns.

“There is plenty of fuel at UK refineries and terminals, and as an industry we are working closely with the Government to help ensure fuel is available to be delivered to stations across the country,” it said.

“As many cars are now holding more fuel than usual, we expect that demand will return to its normal levels in the coming days, easing pressures on fuel station forecourts.