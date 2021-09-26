Octopus Energy to take on Avro customers after collapse

Avro Energy customer? Octopus Energy will be your new supplier from 26 September.

Your new contract can last as long as you want. You won’t be charged exit fees if you then choose to switch.

— ofgem (@ofgem) September 26, 2021