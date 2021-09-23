Two more arrested over M25 protests

Police officers watch the M25 motorway

Two more arrests have been made by police investigating protests which blocked the M25 five times in the past two weeks.

The Metropolitan Police said a 36-year-old man was arrested in Streatham, south London on Wednesday, while a 51-year-old woman was arrested in Warrington, Cheshire on Thursday.

They were both arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance.

Protesters block a road outside the Home Office (PA)

Three arrests were made for the same offence last week.

Some 28 arrests have been made for obstructing the public highway, the force added.