Travelodge launches recruitment drive for hundreds of staff

Travelodge branch

Travelodge has launched its autumn recruitment drive as it looks to fill 750 jobs at its hotels across the UK.

The jobs are a mix of full and part-time, offering flexible working hours for posts including receptionists, bar staff and managers.

Travelodge said it is targeting parents wanting to return to work now that schools have reopened, with initiatives such as hours that match the school run.

Head office jobs in marketing, sales and finance are also on offer.

Craig Bonnar, Travelodge chief executive, said: “There has never been a better time than now to join the UK hospitality sector – the career opportunities are endless.

“We need to fill 750 positions immediately and if you have passion, determination and a real desire to look after people then we will help you learn the rest.