More than 20% of UK children already vegan or would like to be – survey

Fresh vegetables

More than 20% of children in the UK are already vegan or would like to be and a further 21% would like to be vegetarian, a survey suggests.

Some 8% of children aged five to 16 are already following a vegan diet and 13% are vegetarian, the poll by BBC Good Food found.

Some 15% said they would like to be vegan and 21% want a vegetarian diet, the survey indicates.

The study also found 44% of children would like there to be no plastic packaging on food in 10 years’ time but only 37% think this will happen.

Christine Hayes, the editor of BBC Good Food, said: “It was fascinating to survey children’s eating habits, behaviours and opinions around food.

“The findings are revelatory and show that far from being fussy eaters, children want to take over the nation’s kitchens – baking and preparing meals, trying different kinds of foods.

“They are passionate about exploring alternative diets and methods of food production that could be more sustainable for the planet.”