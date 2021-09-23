London mayor Sadiq Khan warns of threat to city from climate emergency

Winter weather Feb 13th 2016

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is warning that time is running out to act on the climate emergency, which will have devastating effects on the city.

In a speech on Thursday, Mr Khan will say the capital is at a crossroads. He will be speaking ahead of key UN climate talks, Cop26, in Glasgow and the expansion of London’s ultra low emission zone to curb traffic pollution and as a new Environment Bill goes through Parliament

He will warn the climate emergency remains one of the biggest threats the world faces.

He will launch a London-wide environmental campaign to raise awareness of the crisis and engage Londoners with changes such as the ultra low emission zone expansion and Cop26.

It comes as analysis suggests rising temperatures could make the Tube potentially unbearably hot for more than a month a year. A quarter of London’s rail stations are now at high risk of flooding, and this summer parts of the city were hit by flash floods.

Hackney, Hammersmith and Fulham, Islington, Brent, Tower Hamlets and Newham are the boroughs at particularly high risk of flooding and overheating, vulnerability mapping has shown.

City Hall analysis also shows one in five schools, and nearly half of London’s hospitals, are at risk of flooding, and 200,000 homes and workplaces are at medium or high risk of surface water floods.

And on the basis of new World Health Organisation guidelines for limits for air pollution issued on Wednesday, all school children in London attend schools with toxic air, officials said.

In his speech at the Barbican Centre, Mr Khan will say: “We either take bold action now or face the consequences – with catastrophic impacts on our environment, the air we breathe and the climate.

“I’m determined for London to be a world leader in tackling the twin dangers of air pollution and the climate emergency so that we can deliver a brighter future for London – one that’s greener, fairer and more prosperous for everyone.”

He will say he has committed to making London a zero-carbon city by 2030, and expanding the ultra low emission zone to prevent children growing up breathing toxic air.

“But I can’t do it all alone. That’s why today I’m launching my city-wide campaign to inspire all Londoners – individuals, businesses and communities – to take action.