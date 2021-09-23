Life expectancy for UK males falls for first time since current records began

People cross Waterloo Bridge in central London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Life expectancy for males in the UK has fallen for the first time since current records began, new figures show.

A boy born between 2018 and 2020 is expected to live until he is 79.0 years old, down from 79.2 years for the period 2015-2017, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Estimates for females are broadly unchanged, with a baby girl born in 2018-20 likely to live for 82.9 years, the same as in 2015-17.

The figures reflect the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which led to a greater number of deaths than usual last year, the ONS said.

UK life expectancy at birth in 2018-2020 was ▪️ 79.0 years for males ▪️ 82.9 years for females This is the first decline seen for males and the smallest observed increase for females on record, when compared to estimates for the previous period https://t.co/zxgAHODUaR pic.twitter.com/p4ItywLbWd — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) September 23, 2021

Comparable data on life expectancy begins in 1980-82, when a newly born male was expected to live for 70.8 years and a female 76.8 years.

Pamela Cobb, of the ONS centre for ageing and demography, said: “Life expectancy has increased in the UK over the last 40 years, albeit at a slower pace in the last decade.

“However, the coronavirus pandemic led to a greater number of deaths than normal in 2020.

“Consequently, in the latest estimates, we see virtually no improvement in life expectancy for women, while for men life expectancy has fallen back to levels reported for 2012 to 2014.

“This is the first time we have seen a decline when comparing non-overlapping time periods since the series began in the early 1980s.”

But the latest figures do not mean that a baby born between 2018 and 2020 will necessarily go on to live a shorter life.

“These estimates rely on the assumption that current levels of mortality, which are unusually high, will continue for the rest of someone’s life,” Ms Cobb added.

“Once the coronavirus pandemic has ended and its consequences for future mortality are known, it is possible that life expectancy will return to an improving trend in the future.”

We’ve also looked at regional life expectancy. Large falls in male life expectancy at birth were seen in▪️ The North East▪️ Yorkshire and the Humber For females it significantly reduced in the West Midlands, but significantly increased in the South West https://t.co/MBxsAY5kYX pic.twitter.com/b9U3nP9x2O — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) September 23, 2021

The new estimates show variations between the four UK nations.

Life expectancy for males has fallen in England (from 79.5 years in 2015-17 to 79.3 years in 2018-20) and Scotland (77.0 to 76.8), but has risen slightly in Northern Ireland (78.4 to 78.7) while staying broadly unchanged in Wales (at 78.3).

For females, life expectancy has dropped in Wales (from 82.3 to 82.1) and Scotland (81.1 to 81.0), while rising slightly in Northern Ireland (82.3 to 82.4) and remaining mostly flat in England (at 83.1).

Across England, the ONS said there were “significant reductions” in male life expectancy at birth in most regions, with falls of nearly four months in north-east England and Yorkshire/Humber, and of three months in the West Midlands and north-west England.

By contrast there was a small increase of just over one month for males in south-west England.

This is another example of the impact of coronavirus in 2020, with the South West recording lower male and female Covid-19 mortality rates than other regions.

South-west England also had fewer extra deaths – or “excess deaths” – than elsewhere, along with a smaller proportion of its total number of deaths that involved Covid-19.