Harry and Meghan to visit One World Trade Centre

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are visiting New York’s One World Trade Centre on Thursday.

Harry and Meghan will join New York City mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor of New York State Kathy Hochul at the skyscraper’s observatory.

One World Trade Centre was built on the site of the original twin towers and the visit comes just two weeks after the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

The One World Trade Centre dominates the Lower Manhattan skyline (John Walton/PA)

Harry and Meghan will also meet Mr de Blasio’s wife, the first lady of New York, writer and activist Chirlane McCray, and their son Dante de Blasio.

The Sussexes, who welcomed baby daughter Lili in June, are in New York to take part in a worldwide event on Saturday urging leaders to adopt a vaccine equity policy to help end the Covid-19 pandemic.

They are joining the 24-hour broadcast Global Citizen Live being staged in New York’s famous Central Park and around the world.