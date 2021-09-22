Violent burglars who seriously injured 98-year-old war veteran remain at large

Peter Gouldstone death

Detectives investigating the death of a 98-year-old war veteran who was seriously injured in a violent burglary in 2018 have renewed appeals to help find his attackers.

Peter Gouldstone suffered severe injuries including two bleeds to the brain and extensive bruising to his body during a break-in at his home in Enfield, north London in November 2018, and died three weeks later.

Investigators appeared on BBC Crimewatch Live on Wednesday as they renewed appeals to the public to help find his attackers.

Detective Inspector John Marriott said: “It is now nearly three years since this tragic incident which saw Peter taken from his family in such horrendous circumstances.

“Despite the passage of time, their hurt has not lessened; and neither has our determination to find those responsible for his death. I am appealing to the public today to help us find these individuals and ensure that they face justice.”

#Crimestoppers #Reward offered for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for the violent 2018 burglary of Peter Gouldstone, 97, in #Enfield. ? Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or ?crimestoppers_uk.orghttps://t.co/dTpyemFjMH — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 22, 2021

Mr Gouldstone was found at his home in Evesham Road, Enfield at 10am on November 6 2018 with a head injury, and was taken to hospital where he remained until he died later that month.

A post-mortem examination gave cause of death as complication of a traumatic head injury.

The Metropolitan Police said that there was evidence of a disturbance at his house, and that a number of his possessions were taken including a 26-inch Panasonic television, model TX – L26X10B, which has never been recovered.

Charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of £10,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the attack.