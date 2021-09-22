Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Children receiving Covid-19 vaccinations at Belfairs Academy, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to September 18, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (September 19-22) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 90 (24%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 285 (76%) have seen a fall and two are unchanged.

Neath Port Talbot in Wales has the highest rate in the UK, with 1,252 new cases in the seven days to September 18 – the equivalent of 867.1 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 705.7 in the seven days to September 11.

Merthyr Tydfil in Wales has the second highest rate, up from 693.4 to 801.0, with 484 new cases.

West Dunbartonshire in Scotland has the third highest rate, down from 1,160.3 to 755.0, with 667 new cases.

Corby in Northamptonshire has the highest rate in England (631.0) and Fermanagh & Omagh has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (538.6).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Rhondda Cynon Taf (up from 544.9 to 731.8)

Neath Port Talbot (705.7 to 867.1)

Kettering (416.8 to 576.3)

Flintshire (391.5 to 543.2)

Stafford (313.4 to 452.6)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on September 22 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 18; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 18; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 11; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 11.