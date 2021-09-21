Women aged 18 to 25 urged to check for breast cancer symptoms

CoppaFeel! is launching the 'Know Yourself' campaign

Women aged 18 to 25 are being urged to get to know their body as part of a drive to raise awareness of breast cancer.

The charity CoppaFeel! said young people often do not even realise they are at risk of breast cancer, even though early diagnosis can save lives.

Breast cancer is much more common in older women but around 5,000 women under the age of 45 are diagnosed with it every year in the UK.

Breast cancer is also the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in women under 30 in the UK (with 181 new cases every year and around 12 deaths).

The CoppaFeel! Know Yourself campaign comes after Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding, 39, died from breast cancer earlier this month.

Lucy Lepe – who features in the campaign’s TV advert – was diagnosed with breast cancer aged 27.

She said: “As a young person, I didn’t know much about breast cancer, only what I’d seen on TV, which rarely featured anyone young or black.

“I definitely didn’t know that I could be affected at my age.

“I got involved in the campaign in the hopes to change that narrative, raise awareness and help more young people understand that breast cancer can affect anyone, irrespective of age, gender or ethnicity.”

Signs of breast cancer include a lump or thickened area, swelling or lump in the armpit, change to nipple appearance and new puckering or dimpling.

Alongside a TV advert, CoppaFeel! will be launching a radio campaign and other adverts.

Sinead Molloy, head of marketing at CoppaFeel!, said: “Many people think of breast cancer as something that affects older women, but CoppaFeel! exists to shift that perception, by showing that breast cancer could affect any young person.