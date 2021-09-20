Woman pedestrian dies after being struck by police van

Police Scotland van

A female pedestrian has died after being hit by a marked police van.

The 58-year-old woman was on Merry Street in Motherwell, North Lanarkshire when the incident happened shortly after 8.20pm on Sunday.

She was taken to University Hospital Wishaw but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police Scotland said the marked Ford Transit van was on routine duties at the time and did not have either blue lights or sirens activated.

Neither of the officers in the car were injured.

The force said the woman’s next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit is investigating the incident and appealing for witnesses.

The incident has also been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).

Police Sergeant John Tait, of the Road Policing Unit in Motherwell, said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has any other information to come forward.

“We would be particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area.