Search under way for seven-year-old boy missing since Sunday evening

Carson Shepherd was last seen in New Cumnock in East Ayrshire.

Carson Shepherd

Police are searching for a seven-year-old boy who has been missing since Sunday evening.

Carson Shepherd was last seen in the Afton Bridgend area of New Cumnock in East Ayrshire at about 7.20pm on September 19.

He is about 3ft 6ins, has short dark brown hair and is of slim build. He was last known to be wearing dark blue jeans, a t-shirt and a black top.

The police helicopter, marine and dog units, and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service water support unit are all involved in looking for the child.

The local community has also been helping officers in the area.

Anyone who has any information or may have seen Carson, or know of his whereabouts, is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, or 999 in an emergency situation, quoting incident number 3162 of Sunday September 19.

