What the papers say – September 19

A collection of British newspapers.

The nation’s papers are led by concerns over the potential impact rising gas prices may have on the UK’s energy supplies.

The Observer carries comments from Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who urged Britons not to panic amid fears soaring gas prices could plunge the nation into an energy crisis.

The Independent reports supermarkets are bracing for a shortage of frozen food amid dwindling supplies of carbon dioxide.

The Independent reports supermarkets are bracing for a shortage of frozen food amid dwindling supplies of carbon dioxide.

The Sunday Express says the Prime Minister will use his trip to the US to “level up the world”, as a row with France over a new military pact continues to escalate.

The Sunday Express says the Prime Minister will use his trip to the US to "level up the world", as a row with France over a new military pact continues to escalate.

The Sunday Telegraph carries comments from Foreign Secretary Liz Truss defending the UK’s new alliance with the US and Australia.

The Sunday Telegraph carries comments from Foreign Secretary Liz Truss defending the UK's new alliance with the US and Australia.

Mr Johnson is “panicking” there will be a shortage of food and toys this Christmas and has tasked Michael Gove – newly appointed head of the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities – with preventing a potential “festive fiasco”, according to Sunday People.

The Sunday Times reports Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has made an “unprecedented intervention” into the security of politicians after a female MP was forced to pull out of the forthcoming Labour Party conference due to threats she received online.

The Sunday Times reports Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has made an "unprecedented intervention" into the security of politicians after a female MP was forced to pull out of the forthcoming Labour Party conference due to threats she received online.

The Sunday Mirror says rugby league legend Rob Burrow is set to take a new “wonder” drug to aid his battle against Motor Neurone Disease.

And the Daily Star on Sunday carries an interview with comedian Ricky Gervais, who says “snowflakes” should avoid his new show.