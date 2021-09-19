Man arrested after four people found dead in Derbyshire house

A man has been arrested after four people were found dead at a house.

Derbyshire Police said they were called to an address on Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh, near Sheffield, at around 7.25am on Sunday.

The force said a man is in police custody and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Close family of the victims have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Four people have sadly died at a home in #Killamarsh today, and a murder investigation has been launched. Officers have been at the scene of the serious incident on Chandos Crescent which was reported around 7.25am. More information here: https://t.co/SHdpXwiE57 pic.twitter.com/UAlaefq58S — Derbyshire Police (@DerbysPolice) September 19, 2021

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Routledge, who is leading the investigation, said: “We would really like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the early hours of this morning, or has any information which they think could help with our inquiries.

“No matter how small you think that information may be, please do get in touch with us.

“It is understandably a worrying time for the community, and we would like to thank them for their patience and understanding at this time.

“It was important to us that close relatives of those involved were informed before we could give further details about incident.

“Residents will continue to see a large police presence in the area, and patrols are being carried out for reassurance.

“If you do have any concerns, please don’t hesitate to speak to them.”