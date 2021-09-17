In Pictures: Classic motors and vintage glamour at Goodwood Revival

An Alpha Romeo 158

Nostalgics and motor racing fans alike have been flocking to West Sussex for the Goodwood Revival – said to be the UK’s only race meeting staged entirely in period dress.

The Revival aims to recreate the halcyon days of Goodwood Motor Circuit as the spiritual home of British motor racing.

A Lola-Chevrolet T70 Spyder is pushed towards the assembly area (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A mechanic cleans a 1961 Jaguar E-type lightweight (Andrew Matthews/PA)

There is a fair amount of maintenance required, given the vintage of some of the motors on show.

Mechanics work on a 1962 Chevrolet Corvette C1 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A 1960 Aston Martin DB4GT is spruced up (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Clemmie, six, and Freddie, nine, clean their Austin J40 pedal car (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Two wheels are also welcome to join the fun at the circuit near Chichester.

But it is the celebration of the glamour of bygone days that sets the Revival apart from other race meetings, as the crowds dress up to the nines in vintage fashions…

… as well as the odd nun going down a helter skelter.