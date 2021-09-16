Police appeal for footage of M25 climate protest after more arrests made

Insulate Britain protests

Police have appealed for footage of a climate protest on the M25 to identify activists involved after dozens more were arrested.

Protesters from the Insulate Britain group stopped thousands of motorists at four junctions on Britain’s busiest motorway shortly after 8am on Wednesday for the second time in three days.

The demonstrators, including some who had glued themselves to the road, were demanding Government action on home insulation.

Scores of protesters were held on Wednesday by officers deployed from four forces – Surrey Police, Hertfordshire Constabulary, Kent Police and the Met – and totals given by each force suggest 86 were arrested overall.

Enquiries continue following protests held on Monday+yesterday on M25. 35 arrests on Mon while 33 people arrested yesterday. We continue to work with our partner agencies to ensure we are prepared and ready for further activity. Read more here: https://t.co/enbG2tdSQh — Surrey Police (@SurreyPolice) September 16, 2021

Jerry Westerman, Chief Superintendent with Surrey Police, the force that made the most arrests, appealed for witnesses who may have dashcam footage.

He said: “I appreciate that these protests have caused considerable inconvenience and frustration for those caught up in the traffic delays and I can assure you that we are continuing to gather evidence and ensure that those who break the law are brought to justice.

“I would like to thank all those motorists who got caught up in the delays, both yesterday and on Monday, while we dealt with the incident, for their co-operation and patience.

“We are continuing to appeal to anyone who witnessed either incident or anyone with any dashcam footage to come forward as you may be able to help us progress our investigation.”

Surrey Police said officers made 33 arrests at Junctions 8 and 10 for offences including public nuisance, obstructing the highway and conspiracy to cause danger to road users.

Of these arrests, 12 were released under investigation, while 21 were released on conditional bail.

Protesters blocking the M25 in London (Insulate Britain/PA)

The Met said officers arrested 14 people at Junction 25 for obstructing the public highway, following another 17 who were involved in the previous protest on Monday at Junction 14.

The force identified three people they suspect were the organisers as a 55-year-old man at an address in Walworth, a 45-year-old woman at an address in Milton Keynes, and a 49-year-old man at a location in Torquay.

They were arrested for conspiracy to cause public nuisance over the first protest.

Met Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said: “The actions of this group have significantly impacted the major road network around London.

“Removing individual protesters who have glued themselves to the road or locked themselves on to something is a complex and resource-intensive challenge and we must do this in a safe and effective way.

“It is our view that this behaviour is unsafe and irresponsible, creating risk for themselves, other road users and officers.”

Kent Police previously said officers arrested 21 people for obstructing the highway on Wednesday, and Hertfordshire Constabulary said it made 18 arrests.

The Met were asked whether there were any overlaps in arrest figures given by each force, but could not confirm.

Insulate Britain said 89 of its members took part in the demonstration on Wednesday.

?BREAKING: “WE TOLD THE POLICE WE WOULD GO BACK TO THE M25”? 89 people released from custody after informing officers of our intent to continue taking action until the government will #getonwiththejob of insulating the nation’s leaky homes.https://t.co/qjxzgqshyl — Insulate Britain (@InsulateLove) September 16, 2021

It said in a statement: “We demand credible action now.

“Proper jobs for hundreds of thousands of people to start the first real step – to insulate all the homes of this country – which, pound for pound, gives us the biggest reduction in carbon emissions.