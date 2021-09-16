Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

A Newcastle United fan waits for a Covid-19 vaccination at a vaccination bus outside the St James' Park stadium (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to September 12, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (September 13-16) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 67 (18%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 310 (82%) have seen a fall.

The highest rates are all in Scotland.

West Dunbartonshire continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 983 new cases in the seven days to September 12, the equivalent of 1,112.7 per 100,000 people.

This is down from 1,213.5 in the seven days to September 5.

East Renfrewshire has the second highest rate, down from 1,087.9 to 968.1, with 930 new cases.

Inverclyde has the third highest rate, down from 1,239.3 to 901.9, with 695 new cases.

Neath Port Talbot has the highest rate in Wales (725.1), Fermanagh & Omagh has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (700.5) and Corby in Northamptonshire has the highest rate in England (651.6).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Orkney Islands (up from 89.3 to 245.5)

Lisburn & Castlereagh (510.7 to 620.0)

Torfaen (374.3 to 475.6)

North West Leicestershire (508.5 to 599.2)

Ards & North Down (343.1 to 429.5)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on September 16 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 12; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 12; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 5; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 5.