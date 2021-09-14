British troops to trial lasers in ‘novel weapons programme’

A £72.5m investment in the advancement of Directed Energy Weapons, producing laser and radio frequency weapons, will be tested by the @RoyalNavy and @BritishArmy.

Three contracts awarded to industry will sustain 249 jobs and create 49 more.

— Ministry of Defence ?? (@DefenceHQ) September 14, 2021