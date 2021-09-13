Edinburgh Zoo unveils Scotland’s only sloths, Moana and Feira

Sloth Fe

Scotland’s only sloths have been revealed for the first time at Edinburgh Zoo.

Two-year-old male Moana, nicknamed Mo, and one-year-old female Feira, known as Fe, have been added to the roster of animals at the park.

The Linne’s two-toed sloths have joined large hairy armadillos Nymeria and Diogo in the Sloths and Armadillos building, which tells the story of wildlife in South America.

Moana arrived from Aquazoo Friesland in the Netherlands and Feira arrived from Wilhelma in Germany.

Visitors can now spot the Linne’s two-toed sloths (RZSS/PA)

Erika Oulton, senior animal experiences keeper at Edinburgh Zoo, said: “We are thrilled to have welcomed this brand-new species to the zoo and hope visitors will be able to spot Mo and Fe in their incredible new home during their visit.

“Our Brilliant Birds building has been refurbished to create an amazing space with lots of trees and ropes for our sloths to explore at their own pace.

“They are settling in well so far, though we’ll be keeping viewing hours limited for the first few weeks while they get used to their new surroundings.”