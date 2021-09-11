Plane banner protest as Cristiano Ronaldo makes Manchester United return

☄️ We flew a plane over the Man United football ground and our message is simple: Believe Kathryn Mayorga.

Let’s say NO to the culture of silence around abuse from the football community. Pledge your solidarity with Kathryn & survivors: https://t.co/YZgcxou75E pic.twitter.com/jvGVOBYTIP

— Level Up (@we_level_up) September 11, 2021