Northern Lights recreated in London skies

The Borealis display

Art lovers have been treated to a recreation of the Northern Lights thanks to a spectacular laser show.

The artwork Borealis, by Dan Acher, appeared over the south London skies as part of the Greenwich and Docklands Intentional Festival.

The display wowed art lovers in Greenwich (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The effect, seen on Friday evening at the grounds of the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, is created by shining high powered laser beams through clouds of particles.

According to Acher’s Happy City Lab website: “Variations in movement, colour, and density, together with changing weather conditions, give infinite variations.

The installation has been displayed in locations all around the world (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“A unique aurora is created each time.”