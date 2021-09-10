Man charged in connection with petrol forecourt stabbing

Police at the scene of an incident in Hengrove Way, Bristol, where a man armed with a knife is inside the shop of the petrol station. Staff members are uninjured within a safe room and in contact with officers. Picture date: Thursday September 9, 2021.

A 52-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing inside a petrol station forecourt shop.

Paul Miller, 52, will appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning in relation to the alleged incident at the Esso petrol station in Hengrove Way, Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police said the victim, who was in his 20s, was hurt on Thursday morning.

Armed police were called to the scene (Ben Birchall/PA)

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Members of staff at the forecourt, which had a Morrisons Daily shop inside, were uninjured after remaining in a safe room and in contact with police throughout.