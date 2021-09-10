Man charged in connection with petrol forecourt stabbing

UK NewsPublished:

Paul Miller, 52, will appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Saturday accused of attempted murder

Police at the scene of an incident in Hengrove Way, Bristol, where a man armed with a knife is inside the shop of the petrol station. Staff members are uninjured within a safe room and in contact with officers. Picture date: Thursday September 9, 2021.
Police at the scene of an incident in Hengrove Way, Bristol, where a man armed with a knife is inside the shop of the petrol station. Staff members are uninjured within a safe room and in contact with officers. Picture date: Thursday September 9, 2021.

A 52-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing inside a petrol station forecourt shop.

Paul Miller, 52, will appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning in relation to the alleged incident at the Esso petrol station in Hengrove Way, Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police said the victim, who was in his 20s, was hurt on Thursday morning.

Armed police were called to the scene (Ben Birchall/PA)
Armed police were called to the scene (Ben Birchall/PA)

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Members of staff at the forecourt, which had a Morrisons Daily shop inside, were uninjured after remaining in a safe room and in contact with police throughout.

A force spokeswoman added: “Paul Miller, 52, of Bristol, remains in custody pending his appearance before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Saturday September 11.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News