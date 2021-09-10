Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

A Covid-19 testing centre

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to September 6, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (September 7-10) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 345 (92%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 31 (8%) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

The highest rates are all in Scotland.

West Dunbartonshire has the highest rate in the UK, with 1,133 new cases in the seven days to September 6 – the equivalent of 1,282.5 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 1,104.8 in the seven days to August 30.

North Lanarkshire has the second highest rate, down slightly from 1,266.0 to 1,237.0, with 4,220 new cases.

Inverclyde has the third highest rate, down from 1,247.1 to 1,178.3, with 908 new cases.

Merthyr Tydfil has the highest rate in Wales (815.9), Fermanagh & Omagh has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (750.0), and Corby in Northamptonshire has the highest rate in England (724.1).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Carmarthenshire (up from 424.6 to 742.9)

Clackmannanshire (715.5 to 1,009.9)

Caerphilly (391.8 to 659.8)

Vale of Glamorgan (331.9 to 571.3)

Fife (608.1 to 819.0)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on September 10 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 6; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 6; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 30; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 30.