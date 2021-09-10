Granddaughter of Queen’s cousin joined by royals for second marriage ceremony

Flora Ogilvy with her husband Timothy Vesterberg

The granddaughter of the Queen’s cousin has celebrated her marriage for the second time alongside friends and family in central London.

Flora Ogilvy, 25, who is the granddaughter of Princess Alexandra, tied the knot with fiance Timothy Vesterberg in a private ceremony on September 26 last year – when numbers were restricted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Flora Ogilvy and her husband pose for wedding photographs (Jonathan Brady/PA)

But on Friday the couple held a second ceremony where they were joined by guests including royal family members.

Ms Ogilvy was pictured arriving at St James’ Chapel in Piccadilly with her parents James and Julia Ogilvy and her brother Alexander Ogilvy.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex talk to Princess Michael of Kent, centre, following the wedding of Flora Ogilvy (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The bride wore a white sweetheart neckline wedding gown with long sleeves and embroidery and a matching embellished veil.