Around half of parents worried about their child returning to school – ONS

Around half of adults are worried about their child going back to school or college after the summer holidays, figures suggest.

Some 48% of adults with dependent children said they were very or somewhat worried about their child returning to education settings, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Almost a quarter (23%) said they were somewhat unworried or not worried at all.

The main reasons for those worried was fear about their child catching coronavirus (58%), spreading coronavirus (31%) and concern about their mental health and wellbeing due to changes in the school or college setting (30%).

A quarter were worried about how prepared their school or college will be for keeping pupils safe, while 15% were worried about sending them back before the vaccine rollout has finished.