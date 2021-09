Man arrested after petrol station staff forced to hide in safe room

Armed police at the scene of an incident in Hengrove Way, Bristol, where a man armed with a knife is inside the shop of the petrol station. Staff members are uninjured within a safe room and in contact with officers. Picture date: Thursday September 9, 2021.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after staff at a petrol station were forced to hide from a knifeman in a safe room.

Armed officers and a negotiator were called to the Esso petrol station in Hengrove Way, Bristol, shortly after 7.30am on Thursday.

Police were on the scene within five minutes and after two hours of negotiations, a man in his 50s was arrested.

“People in the area may have heard a number of bangs which came from police distraction devices being deployed and a baton round that was discharged,” a spokeswoman for Avon and Somerset Police said.

A man is led away after being arrested (Ben Birchall/PA)

“These were minimal force options and presented the least risk to the public, the suspect and officers in bringing the situation to a safe conclusion.

“A man in his 50s is currently at a police custody unit having been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and will be assessed by health professionals.”

Armed police were called to the scene (Ben Birchall/PA)

Members of staff at the forecourt, which had a Morrisons Daily shop inside, were uninjured after remaining in a safe room and in contact with police throughout.