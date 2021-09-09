West Brom fan guilty of racially abusing Romaine Sawyers after ‘Baboon d’Or’ post

Romaine Sawyers playing for West Bromwich Albion

A West Bromwich Albion fan has been found guilty of racially abusing footballer Romaine Sawyers on social media by suggesting the midfielder should win the “Baboon d’Or”.

Simon Silwood posted the message on a “sarcastic” fan zone WhatsApp group titled “Romaine Sawyers – Ballon d’Or” following his team’s 5-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Hawthorns on January 26, Walsall Magistrates’ Court was told.

The 50-year-old told police his message on the group was “stupid not racial” and said autocorrect had changed the word “buffoon” to “baboon”.

Simon Silwood arrives at Walsall Magistrates’ Court, where he was found guilty of racially abusing footballer Romaine Sawyers (Matthew Cooper/PA)

On Thursday, District Judge Bryony Clarke said Silwood was “not a credible witness” – adding that the defendant meant the post to be “grossly offensive”.

The court heard that Sawyers, who is currently on loan at Stoke City and was reporting a separate alleged racist social media post when he was shown Silwood’s message, was left feeling “harassed, alarmed and distressed” after reading it.

Silwood was charged following an investigation carried out by Pc Stuart Ward, who is the UK’s first dedicated hate crime officer within a football unit.

The defendant, of Randall Close, Kingswinford, West Midlands, will be sentenced at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on September 30.

West Brom have also issued a lifetime ban to Silwood, following his conviction.

A spokesperson for the club said: “The club welcomes the guilty verdict and has issued a lifetime ban to the person in question.

“West Bromwich Albion has a proud history of fighting all forms of discrimination and our message to supporters is clear; racism is wholly unacceptable and will not be tolerated by the club.

“We will continue to work with West Midlands Police to ensure all instances of racism, either at The Hawthorns or online, are reported. Anyone who is found guilty of such an offence will be banned from the club for life.

“Albion will continue to campaign for social media companies to take greater responsibility for the online hate published on their platforms.