Anti-vax posters with razor blades found at rail and Tube stations – RMT

Anti-vaccine posters have been found with razor blades which would injure anyone trying to remove them, a union has revealed.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union said the posters had been put up on rail and Tube stations in London.

The union called for action against those responsible for the posters, which bear the message: Masks Don’t Work, and have a razor blade attached on the rear.

The RMT has formally raised the issue with Transport for London and said warning bulletins highlighting the danger of injury have now been issued to staff.

General secretary Mick Lynch said: “Any anti-vax conspiracy theorist resorting to this disgusting practice of lacing their propaganda with razor blades needs to know that they will face criminal prosecution and the highest possible sentences.

“As far as RMT is concerned they should be locked up for a long time. We would expect the police and the courts to take the hardest possible line.”

Transport for London (TfL) said it was not aware of any incidents of this nature involving razor blades taking place on its network.

A TfL spokesperson said: “We act urgently to remove unauthorised materials from our network, such as posters, including those relating to the pandemic.