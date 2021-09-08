What the papers say - September 8

The papers are dominated by reaction to the Prime Minister announcing a tax hike to help fund social care.

The i leads on Mr Johnson scrapping an election promise by raising national insurance contributions to deal with the NHS backlog and deliver long-overdue reform of England’s social care system.

Wednesday's front page: New era of tax hikes to pay for NHS and social care#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/7fbCz2NkSU — i newspaper (@theipaper) September 7, 2021

The Times and Daily Telegraph report the plan will result in the country’s tax burden increasing to its highest point since 1948.

Wednesday’s TIMES: “Tax burden will rise to highest in 70 years” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/IvpaE6aZd7 — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) September 8, 2021

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Highest taxes since the War'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/yHDse4WrOH — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 7, 2021

The Guardian says the PM has “staked his reputation” on the manifesto-breaking scheme, while the Financial Times reports he defied Tory “rebels” in unveiling the plan.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 8 September 2021: PM stakes reputation on £12bn health plan – but will it deliver? pic.twitter.com/tBZQSRfJ3H — The Guardian (@guardian) September 7, 2021

Just published: Front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, for Wednesday 8 September pic.twitter.com/eCRVA0C5FP — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 7, 2021

The Sun calls the announcement Mr Johnson’s “biggest gamble”.

Metro accuses Mr Johnson of playing “catch up”, while the Daily Mail calls on the PM to “make the care worth the cost”.

Social care leaders have warned the plan will not be enough to end the crisis, according to The Independent and Daily Mirror.

The Daily Express carries a vow from Health Secretary Sajid Javid “not to waste a single penny” of the extra funding.

Tomorrow's front page: Health Secretary's vow on £36bn NHS and social care rescue plan#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4yDPmKKadx — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) September 7, 2021

And the Daily Star says the PM’s “pants are on fire” after breaking tax and pension promises.