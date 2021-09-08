Dancer died as a result of stab wounds to chest, inquest told

Maddie Durdant-Hollamby

A dancer killed in what police believe to be murder-suicide by her boyfriend died of stab wounds to the chest, an inquest has heard.

The body of Maddie Durdant-Hollamby was discovered by police at a property in Slate Drive, Kettering, shortly after 1pm on August 27 following a report of concern for her welfare.

The 22-year-old was found at the same property as Benjamin Green, 41, who died from self-inflicted stab wounds, Northamptonshire Police said.

On Wednesday, senior coroner for Northamptonshire Anne Pember told a brief inquest that Ms Durdant-Hollamby’s body was identified by her father.

A cause of death was also read to the court as stab wounds to the chest.

The coroner adjourned the inquest until January 13 next year.

Police said Ms Durdant-Hollamby’s death was being treated as murder and no-one else was being sought in connection with the incident.

In a statement released after her death, Ms Durdant-Hollamby’s family said: “We are absolutely devastated at the loss of Maddie, our beautiful daughter, sister, granddaughter and niece.