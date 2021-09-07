Third murder charge over fatal stabbing near nightclub

Kai Davis

A third man has been charged with the murder of 22-year-old Kai Davis, who was stabbed to death in south-west London.

Conrad Adams, 18, of Bulow Court, Fulham, is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday after being arrested and charged on Tuesday.

Mr Davis was chatting outside Pryzm nightclub in Clarence Street, Kingston, when he was attacked early on Saturday August 21.

He ran off but collapsed around 200 metres away, and died in hospital hours later from a stab wound to the heart.

Joseph Barker, 22, from Uxbridge, west London, and Ben Myles, 22, from Southall, west London, were previously charged with his murder and possession of an offensive weapon.