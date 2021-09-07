In Pictures: Soaring temperatures as summer draws to a close

UK NewsPublished:

September has already beaten this August’s highest temperature of 27.2C in the UK.

The UK is enjoying a warm start to September as pupils head back to school and the Met Office said some areas were close to recording an official heatwave.

Hathersage swimming pool in the Hope Valley, Peak District (Danny Lawson/PA)
A woman soaks up the sun on the South Bank, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
People jump into the sea at Brighton beach in East Sussex (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Met Office tweeted that the temperature had hit 30.1C at Northolt in London around 3pm.

People enjoy the hot weather at Hathersage swimming pool in the Hope Valley, Peak District (Danny Lawson/PA)
People flocked to Brighton beach (Steve Parsons/PA)
A man soaks up the sun within sight of St Paul’s Cathedral on the South Bank, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Cooling off in the river Wey in Tilford, Surrey (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A man walks among giant bubbles from a street performer on the South Bank, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Walkers take in the view of Keswick in Cumbria (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Beachgoers at Southend, Essex (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The sun rises over the National Trust’s Powis Castle and Gardens near Welshpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sea swimmers head out before sunrise at Cullercoats Bay on the north-east coast (Owen Humphreys/PA)
