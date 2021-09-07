Four in five over-16s in UK fully vaccinated against Covid-19, figures show

A file photo of a Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine being prepared (Nick Potts/PA)

Four in five people in the UK aged 16 and over are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, latest figures show.

A total of 43,535,098 second doses have now been delivered since the vaccination rollout began nine months ago.

This is the equivalent of 80.1% of all people aged 16 and over.

(PA Graphics)

In Wales, 2,192,341 second doses have been given, the equivalent of 84.1% of the 16+ population.

This is ahead of the other three nations of the UK, with Scotland now on 82.3% (3,742,826 second doses), England on 79.7% (36,422,613 second doses) and Northern Ireland on 78.5% (1,177,318 second doses).

The latest figures have been published by the UK’s four health agencies.

They also show that an estimated 88.8% of people in the UK aged 16 and over have received one dose of vaccine.

Two nations have given a first dose to more than nine in 10 people in this age group: Scotland (90.8%) and Wales (90.6%).