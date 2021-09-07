Camilla to support Nigeria’s first sexual assault referral centre

Keren, Ini, Uwa, Barakat, Ochanya…

The level of violence against girls is appalling. Where exactly are girls safe?

Home? Not safe.School? Not safe.Place of worship? Not safe.In the market? Not safe.Going for interviews? Not safe.

We demand justice! pic.twitter.com/mXbpODmqCp

— Mirabel Centre(SARC) (@MirabelCentreNG) August 26, 2021