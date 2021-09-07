British Airways boss: Travel rules are ‘not fit for purpose’

An airline passenger pulls a suitcase

The UK’s traffic light system for international travel is “not fit for purpose”, the boss of British Airways has claimed.

Chief executive Sean Doyle said rules relating to coronavirus testing and quarantine for arriving travellers must be simplified.

The requirements vary depending on whether someone is arriving from a green, amber or red location, and whether or not they are fully vaccinated.

The lists are updated every three weeks, with the next changes due next week.

A wider overhaul of the rules is scheduled to take place by October 1.

Mr Doyle said Government policy is “the biggest single enabler” of airlines recovering from the virus crisis.

He went on: “We had the traffic light system over the summer.

“There was some progress made.

“But I think it’s not fit for purpose.

“It needs to be simplified.

“It needs to be adapted in the same way that we see in Europe and in the US.”

He added: “We’d encourage the Government to look at seizing that opportunity in the next few weeks.

“Aviation needs the same crack of the whip economically as other sectors are getting domestically.