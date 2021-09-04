What the papers say – September 4

A collection of British newspapers

The contentious drive to begin Covid vaccinations for children and outrage over the leaking of plans for the Queen’s funeral dominate the Saturday papers.

The Guardian reports ministers are set to defy official advice and push ahead with Covid jabs for children aged 12-15.

Guardian front page, Saturday 4 September: Ministers expected to defy advice on jabs for children pic.twitter.com/G3O4HrfpK1 — The Guardian (@guardian) September 3, 2021

The Independent says Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to “overrule experts” in moving forward on the teen vaccinations.

The i weekend takes the line that chief medical officer Chris Whitty is “under pressure to push through jabs for kids”.

WEEKEND i PAPER: Whitty under pressure to push through jabs for kids #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/TqfhNyeS0w — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) September 3, 2021

And The Times says children are “set to be jabbed from early next week”.

Saturday's TIMES: Children set to be jabbed from early next week #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/kep4cIJ8Ws — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) September 3, 2021

The Daily Telegraph leads on the same story, along with news a plan to boost social care from National Insurance could cost firms billions of pounds.

?The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Child jabs rollout to be pushed through'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/EAO3KPEI4C — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 3, 2021

Meanwhile, the Daily Express leads on the “palace fury” over the leaking of plans for the Queen’s funeral.

Tomorrow's front page: No respect! Palace fury as Queen's funeral plans are leaked #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/d3GvMHugIV pic.twitter.com/bP7tcmDfuW — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) September 3, 2021

“How could they?” screams the Daily Mirror, splashing on the “outrage” over the leaking of the plan.

In other news, the Financial Times Weekend says Apple has delayed deploying a child sex abuse detection code after pressure from privacy campaigners.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Saturday September 4 https://t.co/WK6ar1SeAA pic.twitter.com/u8fFzNk8Gf — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 3, 2021

And The Sun leads on Jeremy Kyle saying his axing from TV had left him on “anxiety pills”.