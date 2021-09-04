Two people injured after plane crashes into water at Bournemouth Air Festival

Bournemouth Air Festival 2019

Two people have sustained injuries after a plane crashed at the Bournemouth Air Festival.

Dorset Police said it was called at just before 4pm on Saturday to reports that a small aircraft crashed into the water in the Sandbanks area of Poole Harbour.

The event has been “suspended” for the day, but organisers are hopeful it will resume on Sunday.

A police statement read: “The aircraft was part of the Bournemouth Air Festival flight schedule with two people reported to be onboard.

“Both occupants have been rescued and are reported to have sustained minor injuries. They are receiving treatment by the ambulance service.

“An investigation is under way and we would please ask members of the public to avoid the area and harbour to allow emergency services to deal with the incident. A police cordon is currently in place.”

Bournemouth Air Festival said: “There has been an incident involving one of the displays away from the display area.

“The crew are safe and sound and are being looked after by the emergency services.

“As a result flying has been suspended until further notice.”

A later update read: “Flying has been suspended for this evening. It is our intention to have a display programme reinstated for tomorrow.

“The festival site remains open and all ground-based activities continue with the Birds of Prey, Beat Retreat, trading, Sing-a-long Grease and the fireworks.”