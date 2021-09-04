Man charged in connection with death of woman who fell from Arthur’s Seat

Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman who fell from Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.

Fawziyah Javed, 31, from Pudsey, West Yorkshire, fell from the landmark in Holyrood Park on Thursday.

Police and emergency services were called at about 9pm, but Ms Javed died at the scene.

In a statement, Police Scotland said a 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with the suspicious death.

He is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Inspector Bob Williamson said: “Fawziyah’s family ask for their privacy to be respected during this extremely difficult time.