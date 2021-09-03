Camilla meets inspirational women over cuppa and bacon roll

Prince’s Trust charity’s Brilliant Breakfast campaign

The Duchess of Cornwall enjoyed a bacon roll and cuppa with a group of inspirational women during her first solo engagement for the Prince’s Trust.

Camilla hailed the efforts of the group who have turned their lives around thanks to her husband’s youth charity.

The duchess hosted them at Clarence House to mark the trust’s forthcoming fundraising project Brilliant Breakfast, an initiative to support the charity’s work building the confidence and skills of young women.

The Duchess of Cornwall meets with young women who have been supported by the Prince’s Trust (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph)

Arriving to greet the quartet and enjoy a breakfast of tea and bacon rolls, she said: “My husband would never forgive me if I didn’t support this.”

Corrina Sheppard, 29, of Walsall, was unemployed for two years and used Prince’s Trust funding to train with the NHS.

She told the duchess she is now a healthcare assistant for stroke patients at Royal Wolverhampton Hospital.

The duchess told her: “We need you more than ever.”

The mother-of-four said afterwards: “I received a £50 voucher which I spent on a very comfortable pair of shoes as I am on my feet all day in hospital.

Camilla and her guests enjoyed a cup of tea (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph)

“I told the duchess how fantastic the Prince’s Trust was because if it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t be where I am now.

“I had no confidence but Prince’s Trust gave me an opportunity. I have four children and could never have done it.”

Brilliant Breakfast is encouraging the public to host morning meals with friends, family and colleagues to help raise funds for young women between October 11-17.

This will be the second time it has been held after £329,000 was raised last year to help more than 300 women.

The duchess also greeted Najla Almutairi, 27, of London, who fled Saudi Arabia aged 16 from an abusive father.

She now works at Victoria Station after completing The Prince’s Trust Get into Railways programme while caring for her mother who has a spinal condition.

Ellie Taylor, 22, of West Midlands, told the duchess she had opened a mobile petting farm – taking rabbits, turtles and even a snake into schools.

She said the trust helped with her business plan and confidence.