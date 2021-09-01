Natural History Museum photo exhibition to highlight a ‘planet under pressure’

Dead and dying herring

A blood-spattered lioness, a gecko wrestling for its life in the grip of a snake and a slick of dead and dying herrings are among the photographs submitted to a prestigious exhibition.

The Natural History Museum has released a selection of the highly commended images for its Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, which show a “planet under pressure”.

Among the images is UK entrant Lara Jackson’s portrait, entitled Raw Moment, showing a lioness staring down the camera after feasting on a wildebeest at Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park.

Raw moment by Lara Jackson, of a lioness in Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park, was highly commended in Wildlife Photographer of the Year Animal Portraits Award (Lara Jackson/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA)

Wei Fu’s image of a golden tree snake coiled around a tokay gecko in a park near his home in Bangkok, Thailand, and Audun Rikardsen’s image of herring covering the surface of the sea off the coast of Norway as a result of overfishing also made into the highly commended category.

Also included is Sergio Marijuan’s young Iberian lynx framed in the doorway of an abandoned hayloft. The species was once on the brink of extinction is now rising in numbers thanks to ongoing conservation efforts.

This year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition attracted more than 50,000 entries from photographers in 95 countries.

Chairwoman of the judging panel, Roz Kidman Cox, said that the “thought-provoking images” remind us to enjoy nature “in these dark times”.

She said: “It was the overall quality of entries that took us by surprise. With most travel plans cancelled over the past year, photographers seem to have spent extra time considering what gems to submit.

“The result is a collection of both thought-provoking images and ones that, in these dark times, remind us of the joy and wonder to be had from nature.”

A red-spotted tokay gecko clutched in the coils of a golden tree snake in Bangkok, Thailand, which was highly commended in Wildlife Photographer of the Year Behaviour: Amphibians and Reptiles Award (Wei Fu/Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

Dr Doug Gurr, Director of the Natural History Museum added: “These extraordinary images showcase the rich diversity of life on Earth and spark curiosity and wonder.

“Telling the story of a planet under pressure, the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition illuminates the urgent challenges we face and the collective action we need to take. This year’s inspiring exhibition will move and empower audiences to advocate for the natural world.”

The overall winners, including the Grand Title winner, will be announced on Tuesday 12 October via a virtual awards ceremony livestream. The exhibition of the 100 award-winning images will open at the Natural History Museum, London, on Friday 15 October, before beginning its international tour.

The free event will once again be hosted by BBC presenters and wildlife experts Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin and feature photographers, museum scientists and special guests.