Charles warns young people face ‘immense challenges’ due to pandemic

Royal visit to Wales for Wales Week

The Prince of Wales has highlighted the “immense challenges” which young people face during the pandemic as he launched a fundraising project for his youth charity.

Charles said the full impact of the Covid crisis on the confidence and prospects of the next generation has yet to be determined, in a video message to mark the Your Palace To Palace initiative.

The annual event will see thousands of fundraisers walk, run or cycle a chosen distance in aid of the Prince’s Trust from September 20-26.

The Prince of Wales speaks at the annual Prince’s Trust Awards (Yui Mok/PA)

In his message, Charles thanked those who have signed up to take part and, outlining the issues facing the next generation, he said: “We have seen young people face immense challenges in recent times with their education and private opportunities disrupted, not to mention the impact on their wellbeing.

“Sadly, it is often the most vulnerable who are left further behind. We have yet to learn the full extent of the effects of the pandemic on young people’s confidence and their future prospects.

“However, of one thing we can be certain, this generation has experienced a further level of disadvantage at just the most critical and formative stage in their lives and their early careers.”

Since Your Palace To Palace was launched almost 15 years ago, it has raised more than £5.3 million to support the work of Charles’ trust helping young people gain skills and confidence and go into education, employment or training.

#YourPalaceToPalace is back! Whether you walk?‍♀️…Cycle?… Roll?‍?…Or do you own thing ?? Sign up today to take part in #YourPalaceToPalace this September to make a difference to young people across the UK > https://t.co/y5Q2ICloLu pic.twitter.com/exbnwfuifW — PrincesTrust (@PrincesTrust) July 19, 2021

The trust grew out of the prince’s concern that too many young people were being excluded from society through a lack of opportunity.

In 1976, when he left the Royal Navy, he used the £7,400 he received in severance pay to fund a number of community schemes. These early initiatives were the founding projects of his charity.

Magic Radio presenters Tom Price, Emma B, Nick Snaith and Brogan Hubber are planning to take on the challenge of the fundraising initiative and raise awareness about the project on the airwaves.