Arrest made after pedestrian killed in suspected hit-and-run crash

#ARREST | We’ve arrested a man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a fatal hit-and-run in Digbeth last Sunday (29 August).

Ghulam Nabi, aged 61, was walking along the pavement when he was struck by a car.

More here ⬇️https://t.co/16OWafWYS2

— West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) September 1, 2021