Ryanair launches 14 new routes from London aiports

Ryanair planes

Ryanair has announced it will operate 14 new routes from London airports this winter.

The Dublin-based carrier announced it will launch flights from Stansted to destinations such as Helsinki, Finland; Stockholm, Sweden; and Zagreb, Croatia.

Among the locations which will be served from Luton are Gran Canaria, Spain; Naples, Italy; and Grenoble, France.

A new link to Spain’s Malaga will open at Gatwick.

Ryanair said the announcement will create more than 500 new jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers at its London airports.

Michael O’Leary, chief executive of Ryanair, said: “Ryanair is committed to rebuilding London’s tourism industry, jobs and connectivity as we grow across Europe and recover air travel to pre-Covid levels.”