What the papers say – August 30

A collection of British newspapers

The deteriorating security situation in Kabul and its implication for the UK feature on the national papers on Monday.

“British troops arrive home – but war goes on”, is the headline on the i as the last members of the UK military to leave Afghanistan are pictured disembarking from a Royal Air Force jet at Brize Norton.

I: British troops arrive home – but war goes home #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/QJUOvwbk8Q — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 29, 2021

The Financial Times reports the US launched a drone strike to protect the Kabul evacuation effort, with The Independent saying the Americans targeted an “imminent Isis-K threat” near the city’s airport.

Just published: Front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, for Monday 30 August pic.twitter.com/ei7dHs5zkg — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 29, 2021

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: US strike kills bombers ‘targeting Kabul airport’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/MIxJ1EpcBG — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 29, 2021

World leaders including Boris Johnson have received assurances from the Taliban that foreign nationals and those with authorisation to flee will be allowed to leave Afghanistan, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Monday 30 August: Taliban say they will allow more departures as US strikes Kabul pic.twitter.com/2lZ48M9dOy — The Guardian (@guardian) August 29, 2021

Former military leaders and diplomats have warned the Prime Minister that Britain faces its biggest terrorist threat for many years, The Times reports, with the paper adding that Mr Johnson has offered the Taliban diplomatic recognition if they prevent attacks being launched from the Asian country.

The Daily Express quotes the PM as telling the families of fallen heroes “your suffering was not in vain” following the sacrifices made in the 20-year war.

The Daily Telegraph says proposals put forward to ministers have suggested making Afghan special forces personnel into a new regiment of the Army akin to the Gurkhas.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Afghan commandos could fight for Britain like Gurkhas'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/VSrjKM4hHW — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 29, 2021

Meanwhile, teaching unions warn in the Daily Mirror the Government has not done enough to prevent a surge in Covid-19 infections when pupils return to school.

Data from the House of Commons library shows less than half of patients see their GP face-to-face in parts of the country, reports the Daily Mail.