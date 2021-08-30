Strictly Come Dancing judge gives his verdict on Michael Gove’s dancing

Michael Gove

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove’s dancing in a Scottish nightclub lacked “real urgency or inner rhythm”, according to a judge on Strictly Come Dancing.

Craig Revel Horwood rated the politician’s moves to be a three out of 10, but gave Mr Gove the maximum score possible for “enjoying himself”.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, 54, was spotted dancing in a dark suit with no tie at the Pipe club night in Aberdeen, with the venue posting a video on Facebook showing him throwing shapes on the dancefloor.

"The problem with Michael Gove's dancing is his core, there's no inner rhythm" Strictly Come Dancing's @CraigRevHorwood would only give @michaelgove a 3 out of 10 – after the minister was filmed 'raving' in a techno nightclub.@theJeremyVine | #JeremyVine pic.twitter.com/KElsNv9uYC — Jeremy Vine On 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) August 30, 2021

On Monday, Revel Horwood, 56, appeared on Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine show via video call to discuss Mr Gove’s moves.

He told the studio panel: “I think it is absolutely hilarious and I have got to say this, that I have to embrace people going out and enjoying themselves and dancing, no matter in what form.

“However, there is a technical issue here, darling, as well. As a judge on Strictly Come Dancing, I can only comment technically on it.

“I don’t care how people dance, in that respect. But if you are going out to a nightclub at some ungodly hour in the morning, 1.30 in the morning … and you get filmed doing this sort of dancing, then it is your own fault, quite frankly.

“I would say he should be a little bit more technical if you are going to be in public doing it. At least rehearse it at home, I would say.”

Craig Revel Horwood on the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Revel Horwood, who has been a member of the Strictly judging panel since the BBC show’s inception in 2004, said the problem with Mr Gove’s dancing came from his “core”.

He said: “There isn’t a real urgency or inner rhythm there, so he is trying to compensate that with the flick of a wrist and he does that over and over again – and that becomes very repetitive to watch.

“I know he was out enjoying himself and for that I would give him a 10 to encourage anybody to go out there.